Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This is in accordance with orders issued by President Donald Trump.

Governor DeWine ordered this honor to take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

