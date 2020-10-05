Advertisement

4-H Campground holds annual ox roast

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - The 4-H campground held their annual ox roast today as they looked to raise money to combat the losses they were dealt from the pandemic.

At first, the group weren’t sure if they were going to be able to hold this event---which has been going on for 48 years---because of the pandemic.

But they worked with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and WVU Extension Service to put this all together in a safe manner.

“Well we had to make it a drive-thru fundraiser. So everyone who comes to get a meal is staying in their car," says 4-H Extension Agent, Jodi Smith. "And we have 4-H team leaders working in their family groups so we kind of work in family pods for social distancing. And we have a system set up where we take orders, then the people pay, and then we have 4-H team leaders running and getting orders and filling them for them. We have a group lined up under the pavilion who fills the orders and we have a group down in the kitchen who’s filling the meal boxes.”

The ox roast fundraiser was a big success, as volunteers at the event said that of the one thousand pounds of meat they had ---- roughly 85 percent of it was gone within the first hour.

