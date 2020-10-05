Advertisement

Campus Martius Museum to hold Excavating Ohio event

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius and Ohio River Museum will hold an Excavating Ohio event on October 10, in recognition of Archaeology Month in Ohio.

The event will be held from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. and will feature a range of hands-on activities. Some of those activities include:

  • Exploration of Ohio rocks and minerals and their uses
  • Examination of geologic maps of Ohio
  • A simulated dig
  • Interpreting artifacts and identifying their uses
  • Examining fossils
  • Examining a multi-tier timeline of relevant events  in Ohio from 12,000 B.C.E. to the present-day.

One of the goals of the event is to help educate visitors about the natural history of the area.

“A lot of people don’t realize what this area was like before it was really, truly settled,” said Glenna Hoff, educational director at the museum.

The event is intended for both children and adults, and Hoff said the museum particularly wants to provide an opportunity for children, whose experiences with school and elsewhere have been interrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope [the children] come away with an appreciation of how things have changed to get us to where we are today with all our technology and modern conveniences -- how things have evolved,” Hoff said.

The museum is taking a number of COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be required, social distancing will be practiced, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.

