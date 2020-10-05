Advertisement

Closed school checked out as 911 center site

County commission visits Worthington Elementary buildings
911
911(WITN)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A closed Parkersburg school has been looked into as a possible future location for Wood County’s 911 center.

Wood County officeholders late last week took a look at the former Worthington Elementary School, joined by county school administrators.

Worthington was one of three Wood County schools shut down at the end of the last school year.

The 911 Center has been interested for the past five years in a larger location, to expand its staff.

Commission President Blair Couch Monday indicated no final decisions on a future site have been made.

“(We’re) looking at other facilities; bringing the state in to see if there’s something they’d like to house," Couch said. "Worthington is far larger than our existing center. So housing other things there to share the cost of utilities makes a lot of sense.”

Interesting, it was in a former elementary school where the current 911 center was located-in the closed Core Road Elementary School. The center has been in that location since Wood County’s 911 system began in the late 1990′s.

After call volume dropped during the “stay at home” orders and shutdown of the spring, the center has again seen an increase in calls.

Worthington Elementary first opened in 1968. Declining enrollment throughout the school system led the board of education to close it, as well as McKinley and Waverly elementaries, effective this past June.

