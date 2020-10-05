Advertisement

Empty chairs outside White House honor 200,000 Americans dead from COVID-19

By WJLA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Mourners gathered across from the White House as part of the National COVID-19 Remembrance Ceremony, which paid tribute to the more than 200,000 people in the United States who have died from COVID-19.

A sea of 20,000 empty chairs stood on the Ellipse lawn across from the White House on Sunday to honor those lives lost to COVID-19. The chairs represented less than 10% of the actual number of Americans who have died from the virus.

One of those chairs represented 67-year-old Ramash Quasba, a cricket-loving grandfather who died nearly two weeks before the ceremony hosted by COVID Survivors for Change. His daughters, Naeha and Nisha Quasba, attended the event.

The 20,000 empty chairs on the Ellipse lawn across from the White House represented less than 10% of the actual number of Americans who have died from the virus.
The 20,000 empty chairs on the Ellipse lawn across from the White House represented less than 10% of the actual number of Americans who have died from the virus.(Source: WJLA via CNN)

“I’m here today because I don’t want his story to end in those four walls that he died in,” Nisha Quasba said.

The Quasba sisters, who both work in the health field, say they want to push national leaders to do more to prevent further deaths from the virus, including establishing a robust public health response. That isn’t just limited to mask-wearing and contact tracing.

“We live in what’s considered an affluent county – whatever that means – in Maryland, but my dad never got contacted. It’s been six weeks,” Nisha Quasba said.

Among those honored at the ceremony was 67-year-old Ramash Quasba, a cricket-loving grandfather who died nearly two weeks earlier. His two daughters attended the event.
Among those honored at the ceremony was 67-year-old Ramash Quasba, a cricket-loving grandfather who died nearly two weeks earlier. His two daughters attended the event.(Source: Quasba Family, WJLA via CNN)

The remembrance ceremony was planned before President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus himself and received treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The U.S. death toll, which numbered more than 209,000 on Sunday, was a major catalyst.

Pastor William H. Lamar IV, an opening speaker at the event, says national leaders have not invested resources nor modeled what scientists recommend for defeating the virus. He says this has created economic devastation and disproportionate death rates in communities of color.

“I want the president and all with COVID to be well, but I also have to place responsibility upon the president and other leaders who have not taken this seriously,” Lamar said. “There is blood on the hands of those who refuse to do what is necessary to protect human beings.”

At least 332 new coronavirus deaths and 34,491 new cases were reported Sunday in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mourners push for greater public health response at COVID-19 remembrance ceremony

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The U.S. death toll, which numbered more than 209,000 on Sunday, was a major catalyst for the event.

National

Take a look: NASA needs help finding planets; Airbnb offers night in Hell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
NASA launched a citizen-science project called "Planet Patrol" to help find new planets, while Airbnb is offering a booking in Hell, Michigan.

National

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Residents can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell, Michigan.

Coronavirus

Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

Latest News

News

Group of boat enthusiasts make their way through Marietta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A fleet of antique, wooden boats made their way to Marietta for a public showcase.

News

Stepping stones ceremony for veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Yesterday, the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a “Stepping stone ceremony” in honor of 58 veterans in City Park.

News

Parade for cancer survivor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A parade in Waterford celebrates a woman that beat cancer.

News

People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Just a month away from the presidential election, many in the Parkersburg area are getting involved in any way they can to rally behind their party.

News

Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H Camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Those from the Wood County area and farther away gathered for the Minted unique open-air shopping event.

News

4-H Campground holds annual ox roast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The 4-H campground held their annual ox roast today as they looked to raise money to combat the losses they were dealt from the pandemic.