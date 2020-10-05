Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Wood County

.
.(MGN)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As part of Governor Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities in the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department are providing free COVID-19 testing on October 9 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M and October 10 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The tests will be administered at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church on Blizzard Drive.

Participants are asked to bring a form of identification, such as a driver’s license, in order to facilitate the returning of test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Test will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Results will be made available online here.

