Group of boat enthusiasts make their way through Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fleet of antique, wooden boats made their way to Marietta for a public showcase.

These wooden boat enthusiasts from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, are making their way through the Muskingum River as they go from Cincinnati to Warsaw, Kentucky.

The men at the helms get together to restore these boats and to educate others.

They made a quick stop in Marietta this weekend, where they say locals were enthusiastic to watch and learn.

“The reception was tremendous," says Michael Lloyd. "We were just so enthusiastic of all of the people that came down and enjoyed the boats and had such nice comments. The people that restore these boats, they like to hear people enthusiastically support what they’ve done. And that happened a lot here.”

The boating group says that they will be making future visits to Marietta and other places in the Mid-Ohio Valley after their warm reception.

