Advertisement

Group of boat enthusiasts make their way through Marietta

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fleet of antique, wooden boats made their way to Marietta for a public showcase.

These wooden boat enthusiasts from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, are making their way through the Muskingum River as they go from Cincinnati to Warsaw, Kentucky.

The men at the helms get together to restore these boats and to educate others.

They made a quick stop in Marietta this weekend, where they say locals were enthusiastic to watch and learn.

“The reception was tremendous," says Michael Lloyd. "We were just so enthusiastic of all of the people that came down and enjoyed the boats and had such nice comments. The people that restore these boats, they like to hear people enthusiastically support what they’ve done. And that happened a lot here.”

The boating group says that they will be making future visits to Marietta and other places in the Mid-Ohio Valley after their warm reception.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stepping stones ceremony for veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Yesterday, the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a “Stepping stone ceremony” in honor of 58 veterans in City Park.

News

Parade for cancer survivor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A parade in Waterford celebrates a woman that beat cancer.

News

People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Just a month away from the presidential election, many in the Parkersburg area are getting involved in any way they can to rally behind their party.

News

Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H Camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Those from the Wood County area and farther away gathered for the Minted unique open-air shopping event.

Latest News

News

4-H Campground holds annual ox roast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The 4-H campground held their annual ox roast today as they looked to raise money to combat the losses they were dealt from the pandemic.

News

Boil water advisory issued for Lubeck Public Services District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Lubeck Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for the Blennerhassett Heights area.

News

MOVHD: COVID-19 case confirmed at Blennerhassett Elementary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Blennerhassett Elementary.

News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Governor DeWine ordered this honor to take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

News

Mandt resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates, ends reelection campaign

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The resignation will take effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.