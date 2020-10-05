Hino Motors unveils new truck line

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Hino Motors Monday announced plans to build an electric-powered utility truck.

The M5 vehicle is a 100% electric-powered truck, that’s been in operation on the West Coast and in trial runs on the East Coast.

Hino says there are no combustion fumes, with 138 kilowatt hours of battery capacity.

Local plant manager Steve Stalnaker says no decision has been finalized on whether to build the vehicle locally, although there is the capacity to do so.

On another note, Stalnaker says production at the Wood County plant is scheduled to resume in November.

Other than in a brief period in June, production has been curtailed since spring to the coronavirus pandemic.

