How to stay warm and safe

How to stay safe and warm
How to stay safe and warm(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the Fall and Winter weather begin coming in, it’s important to remember some safety precautions for staying warm.

Fire department officials say that furnaces and chimneys must be inspected by a qualified technician once a year.

If using any space heaters, use a three-foot clearance zone around it to protect from any combustible material and anyone to prevent burns.

Officials also administer precaution during fire pit season.

“The only thing that we can have are small pit fires that would be in a protected fire pit," says Marietta Fire Chief, C.W. Durham. "Two-foot by three- foot would be the biggest thing that they could have. It would have to be clean, seasoned fire wood or the equivalent. Bonfires would not be able to take place within the city limits, but out in the county there aren’t restrictions due to fire safety for the burning season.”

Officials say open your cabinet doors to allow some air flow to keep your pipes from freezing.

