Memorial Health System opens specialty pharmacy in Belpre

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System has opened a new, specialty pharmacy on the grounds of its Belpre campus.

The specialty pharmacy offers services beyond refilling prescriptions, such as helping patients to navigate insurance challenges, and more. For example, many insurance companies require prior authorization to approve coverage for some medications, which includes an explanation of why a particular medication is necessary for the patient. The pharmacy will help work with prescribing physicians through that process. The pharmacy also helps to find financial assistance opportunities for patients.

“We’re more dedicated to helping patients and providers manage chronic and complex diseases that require more specialized therapies and customized pharmacy services,” said Jeff Looney, director of ambulatory pharmacy services at Marietta Memorial Hospital. “We help guide patients through their medication journey to ensure effective, safe, and timely administration. We offer 24/7 support.”

In addition, Looney said the pharmacy will fill prescriptions for specialty medications that patients might not be able to get filled at a retail pharmacy. The pharmacy is currently in the process of becoming accredited to provide these limited distribution drugs.

“Our goal is to facilitate medication access for specialty medications and work as a financial advocate for patients,” Looney said.

The pharmacy also offers free shipping to patients' homes, as well as free clinical services. The specialty pharmacy is the only one of its kind in the Marietta area, Looney said.

The pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

