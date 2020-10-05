Advertisement

Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H Camp

Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H camp
Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H camp(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - Those from the Wood County area and farther away gathered for the Minted unique open-air shopping event.

The Minted Vintage Market was open from ten to four today at the Wood County 4-H campgrounds.

There are lots of shopping opportunities, from home decor to clothing.

“That is one thing that is really important to us," says Minted Vintage Host, Megan Duncan. "We want to make sure that you’re not coming and seeing the same type of vendor over and over. So we have an application process where we hand pick each one of these vendors and that way we can make sure we have a lot of variety here.”

Duncan says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes to the market.

Those in attendance were asked to social distance and wear masks.

They were also without live music and food trucks for this year as well.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group of boat enthusiasts make their way through Marietta

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A fleet of antique, wooden boats made their way to Marietta for a public showcase.

News

Stepping stones ceremony for veterans

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Yesterday, the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a “Stepping stone ceremony” in honor of 58 veterans in City Park.

News

Parade for cancer survivor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A parade in Waterford celebrates a woman that beat cancer.

News

People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Just a month away from the presidential election, many in the Parkersburg area are getting involved in any way they can to rally behind their party.

Latest News

News

4-H Campground holds annual ox roast

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The 4-H campground held their annual ox roast today as they looked to raise money to combat the losses they were dealt from the pandemic.

News

Boil water advisory issued for Lubeck Public Services District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Lubeck Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for the Blennerhassett Heights area.

News

MOVHD: COVID-19 case confirmed at Blennerhassett Elementary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Blennerhassett Elementary.

News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Governor DeWine ordered this honor to take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

News

Mandt resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates, ends reelection campaign

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The resignation will take effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.