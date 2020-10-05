Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H camp

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va (WTAP) - Those from the Wood County area and farther away gathered for the Minted unique open-air shopping event.

The Minted Vintage Market was open from ten to four today at the Wood County 4-H campgrounds.

There are lots of shopping opportunities, from home decor to clothing.

“That is one thing that is really important to us," says Minted Vintage Host, Megan Duncan. "We want to make sure that you’re not coming and seeing the same type of vendor over and over. So we have an application process where we hand pick each one of these vendors and that way we can make sure we have a lot of variety here.”

Duncan says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes to the market.

Those in attendance were asked to social distance and wear masks.

They were also without live music and food trucks for this year as well.

