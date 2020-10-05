Obituary: Dale Ira Winters

Dale Ira Winters, age 70, was born May 30th, 1950 in Garfield Heights,Ohio and lived a life full of love until the day he passed, September 29th, 2020 in Marietta, Ohio. Dale graduated from Marietta College with a teaching degree. On July 10th , 1974 Dale and Debbie Winters were married and began their life journey together. Dale soon went on to to graduate from The Ohio State University with a masters' degree. Dale was a very well-known teacher throughout Ohio, spreading his knowledge and love for math. Not only was he a math fanatic, he loved sports.

He also discovered and became an active part of the recovery community for the next 36 years. Dale spent a lot of time coaching track& field, football, softball, and volleyball. He was an avid participant in the USAA track & field, and the Senior Olympics where he threw shotput, javelin and discus. He was also a member of the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) and made many friends and acquaintances through his travels to different disc golf courses.

Dale was a bright and kind soul who will be missed by his loving wife, Debbie Winters; son, Jon Winters; daughter-in-law, Diana Winters; grand-children, Kitana and Wes Winters; and sister, Nancy (Winters)Anderson. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Elsie Winters.

Family and friends are welcomed at the Roberts Funeral Home -East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, for calling hours on Tuesday, October 6th at 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. There will be a graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 7th at 2pm. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

