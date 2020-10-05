Advertisement

Obituary: Frances Elaine Rucinski

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frances Elaine Rucinski, 86, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Pineview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

She was born June 19, 1934 in Brandonville WV, a daughter of the late George Samuel and Ethel (Guthrie) Ritchey.

Following high school, Frances was a seamstress at the Garment Factory in Ritchie County, WV for many years. She was a member of the Pennsboro United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years.

She is survived by her siblings, Donald Ray Ritchey of Ellenboro, WV; Susie A. Hogue of Pennsboro, WV; Kenneth Dale Ritchey of Mt. Nebo, WV; and Dennis Blaine Ritchey of Tallmadge, OH.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Theodore Rucinski; daughter, Faye Richards; brother, Delmore Ritchey; and sister, Jane Moore.

Frances will be laid to rest in the North Lawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula, OH. At the wishes of the family, there will be a private service at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

--

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Leona Dell Lockhart
Obituary: Dale Ira Winters
Obituary: David Lee Curry
Obituary: Marian Bruns Webb

Obituaries

Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Bailey
Obituary: Delbert Thompson
Obituary: Bercha R. Snyder Sr.
Obituary: Shirley M. Valentine
Obituary: Arthur W. Miller
Obituary: Timothy Paul Murphy