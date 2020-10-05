Obituary: Leona Dell Lockhart

Leona Dell Lockhart, 83, of Belpre died October 2, 2020 at the Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg. She was born on October 10, 1936 in Wood County, WV and was the daughter of the late Carl and Vivan Dent Caltrider. She retired as a secretary for Stone Elementary School and earlier in life was a beautician at Merchant of Venice. She was also a member of Mullen Memorial Baptist Church.

Leona is survived by her husband of 67 years, Chester G. Lockhart; daughter, Deborah K. (Jeffrey) Wallbrown of Belpre; son, Randall K. (Deborah) Lockhart of Navarre, FL; five grandchildren, Jordan, Rilee, Jasman (Rob), Austin (China), Matthew (Betsy); nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Randa Samra of MA and Justine Exline of Newark, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Jay Kraig Lockhart; granddaughter, Melissa Tefft; one sister, Marguerite Mace; and three brothers, Wayne, Herbert and Roger Caltrider.

A Memorial Service will be Tuesday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Belpre, OH with Pastor Seth Fallon officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1520 Putnam Howe, P.O. Box 502, Belpre OH 45714.

