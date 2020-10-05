Obituary: Lindsay Rachelle Martin Russell

Lindsay Rachelle Martin Russell, 35, of Veto, Ohio, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1985, in Marietta, Ohio, to Gregory L. and Genevieve Dee Luke Martin.

Lindsay graduated from Warren High School in 2003 and Valley Beauty School in 2004. She lived life for her three beautiful daughters, loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. She loved life and did things her way.

She is survived by her three daughters, Alivia, Adelynn and Avalea, and their father, Paul D. Russell; her parents, Greg and Dee Martin; her sister, Stephanie Castin (Todd); nephews, Cale and Ty; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Normalea Martin; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Mildred Luke.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Hastings officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations can be directed to WesBanco in Barlow, Ohio, where a fund is set up to assist her girls with their future education. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Lindsay’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.