Obituary: Wendy Ann (Barry) Cook

Wendy Ann (Barry) Cook, 71, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her home on October 4, 2020. She was born in Marietta, Ohio on April 25, 1949, to Bernice (Helck) Barry and Robert Barry.

Wendy was a graduate of Marietta Senior High School and Marietta College, majoring in education. She was a beloved English teacher at Marietta Middle School until her early retirement due to health issues.

Ever determined, Wendy returned to the workforce at Mahone Tire Service with her brother-in-law, Ted Mahone.

Feeling a need to more directly serve others, Wendy became the patient representative in the Emergency Department at Marietta Memorial Hospital, where her compassion and empathy for those with medical issues or at a particularly vulnerable time in their lives, served her well.

Wendy was a member of PEO and a devoted member of The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption. She spent countless hours in service to her church and her fellow parishioners. Wendy, while facing many physical challenges, dedicated her life to serving those with needs greater than her own. She cooked and delivered hundreds of meals, sat by hundreds of bedsides and lifted the spirits of everyone who had the good fortune to know her.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dennis Cook, and her faithful companion, Tootsie. She is also survived by her sister, Philla Kirkpatrick (Robert), her brother, Edwin Barry, and her sister, Kathy McKitrick. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Samuel Ronald Cook, Jr. (Janice), her sister-in-law, Anita Cook Motil (Joseph), and her sister-in-law, Colleen E. Cook (Ted Mahone).

Also surviving are her much-loved nieces and nephews: Jay, Jeff and Chad Reiley, Aaron Barry, Kyle, Jamie and Matt McKitrick, Carrie Motil Radatz and Matt Motil, and David and Lauren Cook. No one will ever take the place of Wendy.

Wendy’s family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, in Marietta. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy, with Mass will be celebrated at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio, on October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating. The service will be live-streamed by visiting www.stmarysmarietta.org and clicking on “News/Events”.

Memorial gifts to honor Wendy’s remarkable life may be made to The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

