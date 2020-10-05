Ohio voter registration deadline looms

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Early voting in Ohio begins Tuesday, but an important deadline for the upcoming election is hours away.

Today, October 5, is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote.

The Washington County Board of Elections is open until the 9 P.M. deadline for voter registration.

Registered voters have the option to vote early in-person, to ask for a mail-in absentee ballot or wait to vote at their precinct on election day, November 3.

As of early last week, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said county election boards had received more than two million absentee applications.

In West Virginia, Tuesday, October 13 is the deadline to register for the November election, with early voting set to begin the 21st.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

