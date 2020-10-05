Parade for cancer survivor

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Delores Barth fought Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for nine years. After several reappearances by the cancer and lots of uncertainty, she is finally cancer free.

It’s been five whole years since staff at the Ohio State University Medical Center first noticed the cancer had disappeared.

Because of this, friends and family came together to hold a parade for her where individuals displayed signs and threw candy to Delores and her family. They also gave her pink roses.

She says that these people kept her going throughout her battle with cancer.

“There was a time when I didn’t think I would ever make it," says Delores Barth. "The cancer kept coming back. And it’s just amazing. OSU doesn’t call you cancer free until you’ve been free five years. Now that’s when they call you in remission. And I was in remission as effective August 2020. So it’s just amazing. We have a wonderful church family... and family and friends. They’ve always been so supportive of me. I didn’t have to go through it alone.”

Barth wanted to thank everyone that came out to help her celebrate this victory for her.

