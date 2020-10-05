People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Just a month away from the presidential election, many in the Parkersburg area are getting involved in any way they can to rally behind their party.

Dozens of cars gathered around 11 in the morning in South Parkersburg near Kroger’s in a drive-by demonstration in support of President Trump.

They plan to converge with others in the state for a much larger rally.

“We’re going to travel on I-77 South all the way to Charleston," says parade coordinator, Scott Rubel. "Where we’ll meet up with other patriots throughout the state. And then we’re going to gather and make a drive around the capital and then back to this parking lot and have a small rally.”

After the president recently tested positive for COVID-19, supporters say they wish him and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

