Advertisement

People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston

People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston
People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Just a month away from the presidential election, many in the Parkersburg area are getting involved in any way they can to rally behind their party.

Dozens of cars gathered around 11 in the morning in South Parkersburg near Kroger’s in a drive-by demonstration in support of President Trump.

They plan to converge with others in the state for a much larger rally.

“We’re going to travel on I-77 South all the way to Charleston," says parade coordinator, Scott Rubel. "Where we’ll meet up with other patriots throughout the state. And then we’re going to gather and make a drive around the capital and then back to this parking lot and have a small rally.”

After the president recently tested positive for COVID-19, supporters say they wish him and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group of boat enthusiasts make their way through Marietta

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A fleet of antique, wooden boats made their way to Marietta for a public showcase.

News

Stepping stones ceremony for veterans

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Yesterday, the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a “Stepping stone ceremony” in honor of 58 veterans in City Park.

News

Parade for cancer survivor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A parade in Waterford celebrates a woman that beat cancer.

News

Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H Camp

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Those from the Wood County area and farther away gathered for the Minted unique open-air shopping event.

Latest News

News

4-H Campground holds annual ox roast

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The 4-H campground held their annual ox roast today as they looked to raise money to combat the losses they were dealt from the pandemic.

News

Boil water advisory issued for Lubeck Public Services District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Lubeck Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for the Blennerhassett Heights area.

News

MOVHD: COVID-19 case confirmed at Blennerhassett Elementary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Blennerhassett Elementary.

News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Governor DeWine ordered this honor to take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

News

Mandt resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates, ends reelection campaign

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The resignation will take effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.