Slip repair scheduled in Pleasants County

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on WV 16, Jewell Hill, beginning on Monday, October 12, according to Mike Foley, District Three construction engineer.

Littman Excavating will be performing a slip repair on WV 16, Jewell Hill, at milepost 4.01. Crews will be working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. A temporary traffic signal will be installed. Therefore, minor delays are expected.

The anticipated completion date is November 20. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

