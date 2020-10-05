Stepping stones ceremony for veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Yesterday, the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a “Stepping stone ceremony” in honor of 58 veterans in City Park.

These stepping stones ceremonies are a time for veterans to be honored for their service to the country.

However, because of the pandemic restrictions, the museum has had a hard time putting these ceremonies together. They’ve lost their brick supplier and engraver due to the pandemic.

But officials say they’re doing their best to memorialize the veterans with this service.

“It’s a memorial to them. Actually it’s a memorial to all veterans whether you have a brick here or not. So this is part of our history. A lot of people don’t understand that. These people all served whether they were in combat or peace time, because they were in the military. So, they’re entitled to get a brick here.”

There will be another ceremony held at City Park on November 7. Officials expect to showcase 60 to 70 bricks.

