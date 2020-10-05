Advertisement

Stepping stones ceremony for veterans

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Yesterday, the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a “Stepping stone ceremony” in honor of 58 veterans in City Park.

These stepping stones ceremonies are a time for veterans to be honored for their service to the country.

However, because of the pandemic restrictions, the museum has had a hard time putting these ceremonies together. They’ve lost their brick supplier and engraver due to the pandemic.

But officials say they’re doing their best to memorialize the veterans with this service.

“It’s a memorial to them. Actually it’s a memorial to all veterans whether you have a brick here or not. So this is part of our history. A lot of people don’t understand that. These people all served whether they were in combat or peace time, because they were in the military. So, they’re entitled to get a brick here.”

There will be another ceremony held at City Park on November 7. Officials expect to showcase 60 to 70 bricks.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group of boat enthusiasts make their way through Marietta

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A fleet of antique, wooden boats made their way to Marietta for a public showcase.

News

Parade for cancer survivor

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A parade in Waterford celebrates a woman that beat cancer.

News

People gather for a drive to Trump rally in Charleston

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Just a month away from the presidential election, many in the Parkersburg area are getting involved in any way they can to rally behind their party.

News

Minted Vintage Market held at Wood County 4-H Camp

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Those from the Wood County area and farther away gathered for the Minted unique open-air shopping event.

Latest News

News

4-H Campground holds annual ox roast

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The 4-H campground held their annual ox roast today as they looked to raise money to combat the losses they were dealt from the pandemic.

News

Boil water advisory issued for Lubeck Public Services District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Lubeck Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for the Blennerhassett Heights area.

News

MOVHD: COVID-19 case confirmed at Blennerhassett Elementary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Blennerhassett Elementary.

News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Governor DeWine ordered this honor to take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

News

Mandt resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates, ends reelection campaign

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The resignation will take effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.