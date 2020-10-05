Suspect sought in armed-robbery at Division Street Par Mar store

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An armed man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash late Sunday night after robbing a Par Mar convenience store in Parkersburg, police said.

The man walked into the store at 720 Division Division Street about 11:30 p.m. and demanded money from an employee, Police Chief Joe Martin said Monday morning.

The man, who was wearing a face covering similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic, waved a gun and fired it while waiting for the employee to hand over money from a cash register, Martin said.

Police responded to the store’s alarm, which was not activated until after the robbery had occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a white man, who weighed about 200 pounds and had multiple tattoos on his neck and arms.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Parkersburg Police at 304-424-8444. Tips can also be left by going to the department’s website or Facebook page.

