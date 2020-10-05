Advertisement

Tips to avoid distracted driving

Tips to avoid distracted driving
Tips to avoid distracted driving(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With October being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, it’s important for people to remind themselves how to be safer on the road for themselves and others around them.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marietta has already given out 85 driving citations to distracted drivers this year in Washington and Morgan County.

They are encouraging those in the community to be more mindful while driving and paying attention.

This means not taking your eyes off of the road for any reason.

“Just pay attention to driving and driving only," says Highway Patrol Marietta Post Commander, Lt. Chris Chesar. “Don’t be distracted by the little things. Whether it be a phone. I understand, children may be in the back screaming and yelling, but it’s really not worth turning around to address their issues if they’re causing problems back there. You just need to tell them, ‘hey, I need you to calm down. I’m driving, need to focus.’ Pay attention to what you’re doing again.”

Highway Patrol officers would like to remind people that October 19 through 23 is school safety week. And to remember being mindful of the school buses and following school bus procedures when they are at a bus stop.

