West Virginia COVID-19 update

W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 16,628 and death toll to 358.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says, “our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,093), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (118), Cabell (894), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (652), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (133), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (443), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,874), Lewis (41), Lincoln (187), Logan (650), Marion (301), Marshall (185), Mason (147), McDowell (96), Mercer (438), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,099), Monroe (151), Morgan (62), Nicholas (124), Ohio (383), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (627), Raleigh (559), Randolph (269), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (143), Tucker (42), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (420), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

The resignation will take effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.