Chubb sidelined with knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss ``several weeks'' with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to a Cleveland team off to its best start since 2001.

Chubb got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

The Browns are 3-1 for the first time in 19 years. Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will be placed on injured reserve.

Unlike previous seasons, teams can put players on the injured list and bring them back after a minimum of three games. Stefanski expressed relief that Chubb’s injury was not more serious.

