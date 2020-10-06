Advertisement

Chubb sidelined with knee injury

Nick Chubb suffers a sprained knee ligament in the Browns victory over the Cowboys
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffers knee injuy
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffers knee injuy(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss ``several weeks'' with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to a Cleveland team off to its best start since 2001.

Chubb got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

The Browns are 3-1 for the first time in 19 years. Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will be placed on injured reserve.

Unlike previous seasons, teams can put players on the injured list and bring them back after a minimum of three games. Stefanski expressed relief that Chubb’s injury was not more serious.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct. 05

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Marietta wins girls sectional golf tournament

Sports

Ohio high school football polls- Oct. 5

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fort Frye is ranked 2nd in the Ohio Div. VI. high school football poll.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 6 recap

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Mid Ohio Valley

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

News

WTAP to televise Williamstown vs. St. Marys matchup

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry is renewed Friday and you will be able to watch the action live on WTAP's MeTV channel.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South defeats arch rival Parkersburg 3-0 in girls high school soccer

Sports

Braves sweep Reds out of NL playoffs

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta completes a 2 game sweep of Cincinnati in their NL Playoff series

Sports

Titants vs. Steelers game postponed

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This weekend's Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed.

Sports

Student Athlete of the Week: Kendal Mader

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Kendal Mader is this week's Student Athlete of the Week