COVID-19 testing at South Parkersburg Baptist Church

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be having a drive through COVID-19 testing clinic later this week.

It will be taking place this Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. will be utilizing a new piece of technology in association with IPSUM labs. This new assistance will help make finding out people’s statuses quicker.

“They are doing an electronic portal that we can enter the information in," says Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator, Carrie Brainard. "It will be great for the patients because they will get a bar code and some information where they can actually go online after the testing is done. See when their lab reaches the lab site, as well as seeing what their results are in real time.”

Those going to this testing clinic can pre-register for this service of knowing their results in real time.

They can do this by going to the IPSUM website or using a QR code that is on the health department’s Facebook and on the fliers.

The MOV Health Dept. would also like to remind those that will be getting tested to remain in their cars.

