Advertisement

COVID-19 testing at South Parkersburg Baptist Church

COVID-19 testing at South Parkersburg Baptist Church
COVID-19 testing at South Parkersburg Baptist Church(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be having a drive through COVID-19 testing clinic later this week.

It will be taking place this Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. will be utilizing a new piece of technology in association with IPSUM labs. This new assistance will help make finding out people’s statuses quicker.

“They are doing an electronic portal that we can enter the information in," says Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator, Carrie Brainard. "It will be great for the patients because they will get a bar code and some information where they can actually go online after the testing is done. See when their lab reaches the lab site, as well as seeing what their results are in real time.”

Those going to this testing clinic can pre-register for this service of knowing their results in real time.

They can do this by going to the IPSUM website or using a QR code that is on the health department’s Facebook and on the fliers.

The MOV Health Dept. would also like to remind those that will be getting tested to remain in their cars.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riverview Pediatrics and Total IT Solutions give students hot spot

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Two Parkersburg businesses are coming together to help students who do not have adequate internet access at home.

News

Trick-or-Treat times set in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, trick-or-treat plans in much of the area are still uncertain.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths, ICU admissions top 21-day averages on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

UPDATE: Chester Lilly trial now set for January 19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
New date set for Chester Lilly trial

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 6th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Athens County man gets 9-month sentence in catalytic-converter theft case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Jonathan Westerviller, 34, of The Plains, pleads acted as a getaway driver, prosecutors say

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 194 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County Health Department hosts flu shot drive-through

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Change to West Virginia House of Delegates election process

Updated: 6 hours ago

Politics

Former delegate apologizes for controversial comments, says they were taken out of context

Updated: 17 hours ago
The former delegate says the screenshots of the texts were released by someone who has a political grudge against him.