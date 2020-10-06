Advertisement

Early voting begins in Ohio

Long lines reported in some cities
(WTVG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Voting is now under way in the “swing” state of Ohio.

Early voting for the November 3 election began Tuesday morning, drawing big crowds and long lines to voting sites across the Buckeye State.

The lines at the Washington County Board of Elections in Marietta were nowhere near as long as they’ve been in larger cities. But there were people outside waiting to vote when the office opened at 8:00 Tuesday morning.

There are elections locally for a common pleas judge, a county commission seat and Marietta school issues.

But what has likely brought out the local-and statewide-voters is the presidential race. Additionally, there are no other major statewide races this year.

Tuesday was also the first day Ohio elections offices can send out absentee/mail-in ballots, for which requests were first taken in September.

But the director of the board of elections office says voters still have the option to cast ballots in person.

“Just bring in your photo ID when you come in and vote," says Mandy Amos. "If you have already requested a ballot be mailed to you, then we need that ballot back to us if you decide to come in, we would need that ballot returned to us.”

“Election day is November 3, but election month has already begun in Ohio," Secretary of State Frank LaRose told CNN. "Ohioans all over the state are voting as we speak at our 88 county boards of elections.”

And the “drop box” for depositing completed absentee ballots has now been installed outside the Washington County Board of Elections office at 202 Davis Avenue in Marietta.

Early voting hours are posted at the “Hot Button” page.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Early voting in Ohio begins Tuesday, but an important deadline for the upcoming election is hours away.

Today, October 5, is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote.

The Washington County Board of Elections is open until the 9 P.M. deadline for voter registration.

Registered voters have the option to vote early in-person, to ask for a mail-in absentee ballot or wait to vote at their precinct on election day, November 3.

As of early last week, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said county election boards had received more than two million absentee applications.

In West Virginia, Tuesday, October 13 is the deadline to register for the November election, with early voting set to begin the 21st.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

