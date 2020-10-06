Obituary: Donald R. Rice

Donald R. Rice, with family at his bedside, passed peacefully from this life on March 31, 2020 in Parkersburg, following an extended illness. He was 83 years old. Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, October 10 at 11am, with interment at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in Irwin, Pennsylvania on Monday, October 12 at 1pm. The Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan and Reverend John A. Rice will concelebrate the Mass. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Don, Donald, Dad, Pop-pop…there were many names by which he was known. He leaves behind a legacy of humble, faithful service to his church and family. Don was the fifth of six children, born to John and Marie Rice in Larimer, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1936. His childlike curiosity was insatiable and he was eager to share the fruits of his knowledge with friend and stranger alike. It was that curiosity that led him to a career in industrial electrical design, mostly in metallurgical plants, where his drafting table and pencils gave way to computer screens and keyboards through the early years of computer-aided design. Don’s private life was much simpler, devoting his spare time in service to the Church.

Don is survived by four siblings (Irene, Jacqueline, Ray, and Edward), six children (John, Don, Ken, Karen, Bonnie, and Russel), nine grandchildren (Matthew, Elizabeth, Daniel, Zackary, Gwynaeth, Noah, Gabriel, Lillian, and Amelia), and six great-grandchildren (Jennifer, Emily, Adeline, Kaidan, Kinsley, and Mason). He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years (Carol) and one sister (Eleanor).

The Rice family thanks its friends and family for the bountiful outpouring of love and prayers. Special thanks go to the medical professionals at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, and The Willows, whose thoughtful care helped to sustain Dad and his family in their times of most urgent need.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Poor Fund at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.