Obituary: James Albert Harpold Jr., “Paps”

James Albert Harpold Jr., “Paps” of Parkersburg, entered into the presence of God on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Paps was 81 years old.

He was born July 28, 1939 in Ripley, WV and was the son of James Albert Harpold, Sr. and Blanche Marie Fields Harpold.

Paps graduated from Ripley High School in 1957 and retired from the Parkersburg News and Sentinel after 39 years of service.

He was a loving and devoted family man, who always found the best in everyone. He enjoyed spending all of his time with his children and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to show them how much he loved and cared for them. Simply put, Paps was the most loving, kind, and gentle man you would ever meet.

Paps is survived by his two daughters, Angelia (Joe) Graziani and Lori (Mark) Zielinski of Parkersburg. Grandchildren Christopher and Candace Lewis, Josh Lewis and Sharri Maston, Adam Lewis and Tori Dunbar, Hayden and Kayla Tebay, Joseph and Melissa Graziani, Anthony and Michelle Graziani, and Christina and John Kim. Great grandchildren Avonlea, Adeline, Savannah, Kellan, Saje, Talon, Bentley, Briar, Lily, Joseph, Luca, Annalise and Matthew.

He is survived by his sisters Betty Jo Dopart, Virginia Burdette, twin sister Janet Frum, Molly Perry and brother Jackie Harpold. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Evelyn Poling and Doris Jean Waybright.

A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation at http://www.kidney.org.

