Obituary: Lody Eva Dunn

Lody Eva Dunn, age 93, passed away on October 5, 2020 at Crystal Care Center of Mansfield, Ohio after a long battle of Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Toronto, OH February 14, 1927 to the late Charles and Elizabeth Ridgeway.

She was married to William E. Dunn in St. Clairsville, Ohio. They were the Owners and Operators of the well-known Bypass Lounge/Restaurant in Ravenna Ohio.

Lody is survived by her daughter Linda (Douglas) Carns of Shelby, OH and sisters Dorothy Whitacre of Rinards Mills and Karen Strahler of Marietta: Granddaughters: Von Rae (Mark) Guiler of Lower Salem, Jodi Cline of Mansfield, Constance Renee Kumher of Kinsman Ohio: Grandsons, Dustin Cline and fiancée Jennifer Newman of Port Charlotte , FL and William E Dunn of Farmdale, OH and daughter in law Debra Dunn of Lower Salem, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, son William D. Dunn and grandson Steven Dunn and niece Cathy Ring.

Crocheting, quilting, baking, playing bingo and the autoharp were just a few of the things she loved to do. She was a member of the Rebecca Lodge for 55+ years also a member of Marietta’s VFW auxiliary. She loved to fish with her husband while living in Ft. Pierce Fla.

Private graveside service will be held at New Matamoras cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.