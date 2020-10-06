Obituary: Sherry S. Hutchinson

Sherry S. Hutchinson, 66, of Belpre passed away at 6:00 am, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born on April 14, 1954, in Oberlin, OH, a daughter of Cledith L. and Violet Halsted Green. Sherry was retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where she was a clerical worker. Sherry enjoyed her family and her dog “Lilly.”

On June 4, 1994, she married Gary Hutchinson who survives with one daughter, Amanda (Mark) Tucker of Parkersburg, WV; 3 brothers: Terry (Christine) Green of Spruce Pine, NC, Charles (Debbie) Green of Marietta and James (Heidi) Green of Ottawa, IL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Timothy Green.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 9) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

