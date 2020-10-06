Advertisement

Ohio high school football polls- Oct. 5

Fort Frye ranked second in Div. VI poll
MGN
MGN(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (16) 6-0 193

2, West Chester Lakota West (1) 6-0 152

3, Dublin Coffman (1) 6-0 145

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 5-1 139

5, Clayton Northmont (1) 6-0 110

6, Mentor 5-1 109

6, Perrysburg 6-0 109

8, Springfield 5-1 54

9, Cincinnati Princeton 5-1 50

10, Cincinnati St. Xavier 4-2 30

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (16) 5-0 187

2, Toledo Central Catholic 4-0 148

3, Avon 6-0 126

4, Massillon Perry 6-0 114

5, Westerville South (1) 5-0 105

6, Massillon Washington 5-1 103

7, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 6-0 96

8, Piqua (1) 6-0 75

9, Hudson 6-0 62

10, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch (1) 31. 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 15.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (11) 6-0 189

2, Bellbrook (3) 6-0 160

3, Hamilton Badin (2) 6-0 133

4, Canfield (1) 6-0 131

5, Streetsboro 6-0 117

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 6-0 109

7, Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 83

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (2) 5-1 78

9, Trotwood-Madison 3-0 22

10, New Philadelphia 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Aurora 18. 12, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17. 13, Hamilton Ross 15.

DIVISION IV

1, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6) 6-0 158

2, St. Clairsville (8) 6-0 150

3, Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 6-0 134

4, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 6-0 132

5, Bellevue 6-0 112

6, Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 92

7, Canal Fulton Northwest 6-0 85

8, Waverly 6-0 73

9, Shelby (1) 6-0 63

10, Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Byesville Meadowbrook 22. 11, Poland Seminary 22. 13, Cincinnati McNicholas 15. 13, Perry 15.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (15) 5-0 201

2, Ironton (2) 6-0 178

3, Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 144

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 6-0 131

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 114

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 6-0 103

7, Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 96

8, Wheelersburg 5-1 50

9, Tontogany Otsego 6-0 48

10, Gahanna Columbus Academy 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (14) 6-0 193

2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 6-0 155

3, Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 152

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 128

5, Archbold (1) 6-0 108

6, Wickliffe 6-0 103

7, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 6-0 71

8, Frankfort Adena 6-0 70

9, Centerburg 6-0 56

10, Mogadore 4-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Creston Norwayne (1) 31. 12, Northwood 13.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 6-0 209

2, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 6-0 165

3, Glouster Trimble 6-0 150

4, Lima Central Catholic 5-1 119

5, Ft. Loramie 5-1 109

6, Malvern 6-0 107

7, Lima Perry 6-0 63

8, Warren John F. Kennedy 4-2 49

9, Norwalk St. Paul 5-1 24

10, Leetonia 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16. 12, Lucas 15. 13, Hamilton New Miami 14. 13, Howard East Knox 14.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct. 05

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Marietta wins girls sectional golf tournament

Sports

Chubb sidelined with knee injury

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland running back Nick Chubb suffers a sprained knee ligament in the Browns victory over the Cowboys

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 6 recap

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Mid Ohio Valley

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

News

WTAP to televise Williamstown vs. St. Marys matchup

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry is renewed Friday and you will be able to watch the action live on WTAP's MeTV channel.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South defeats arch rival Parkersburg 3-0 in girls high school soccer

Sports

Braves sweep Reds out of NL playoffs

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta completes a 2 game sweep of Cincinnati in their NL Playoff series

Sports

Titants vs. Steelers game postponed

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This weekend's Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed.

Sports

Student Athlete of the Week: Kendal Mader

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Kendal Mader is this week's Student Athlete of the Week