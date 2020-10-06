Advertisement

Riverview Pediatrics and Total IT Solutions give students hot spot

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Two Parkersburg businesses are coming together to help students who do not have adequate internet access at home.

Riverview Pediatrics is providing an area for students in the Parkersburg area who need reliable internet to get their homework done.

They’re working with their business neighbor, Total IT Solutions, to help with the technological side of setting up the Wi-Fi hot spot.

“It’s a commercial hot spot. We do have back-end monitors; all these hot spots on our service. So, it never goes down. It’s always on and we keep an eye on that to make sure that the health is good and the security is there,” says Total IT Solutions owner, Jason Johnson.

Brett Wolfe of Riverview Pediatrics says the hot spot will be available to all students who are learning from home.

