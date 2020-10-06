Trick-or-Treat in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, trick-or-treat plans in much of the area are still uncertain. While Halloween plans are still scheduled to go forward in many locations throughout the area, cities are continuing to monitor the public health situation and plans may be changed. Below are the current trick-or-treat plans for area cities. WTAP will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available

Belpre: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Marietta: October 31, 6 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Parkersburg: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. The annual first responders' Trunk-or-Treat has been canceled.

Vienna: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Williamstown: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

