Advertisement

Trick-or-Treat in the Mid-Ohio Valley

(AP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, trick-or-treat plans in much of the area are still uncertain. While Halloween plans are still scheduled to go forward in many locations throughout the area, cities are continuing to monitor the public health situation and plans may be changed. Below are the current trick-or-treat plans for area cities. WTAP will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available

Belpre: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Marietta: October 31, 6 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Parkersburg: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. The annual first responders' Trunk-or-Treat has been canceled.

Vienna: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Williamstown: October 31, 6 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chester Lilly trial now set for January 19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
New date set for Chester Lilly trial

News

Forecast for October 6th

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

UPDATE: Athens County man gets 9-month sentence in catalytic-converter theft case

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Jonathan Westerviller, 34, of The Plains, pleads acted as a getaway driver, prosecutors say

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 194 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County Health Department hosts flu shot drive-through

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Change to West Virginia House of Delegates election process

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Former delegate apologizes for controversial comments, says they were taken out of context

Updated: 16 hours ago
The former delegate says the screenshots of the texts were released by someone who has a political grudge against him.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye #2 in Ohio Div. VI poll

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Bowden diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Stills earns Big 12 defensive honors

Updated: 20 hours ago