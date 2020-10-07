Advertisement

Published: Oct. 7, 2020
Welcome To AC Audio Video.

We create experiences with technology that enhances your lifestyle touching your home, driving, leisure activities and workspaces. Imagine starting your day with an intuitively smart home that automatically wakes up when you do; getting into a vehicle that’s already been warmed or cooled; arriving at an office where audio video makes work easier; and spending weekends on a boat that’s been seamlessly outfitted with audio that next levels your favorite music. This is the kind of thing we do. We’re one of the few that goes to all the places technology touches your daily life and proud to say we do it well.

Suit accuses distributor of illegally raising egg prices

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020
By Todd Baucher
Egg distributor faces lawsuit over price gouging

Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020
By Associated Press
Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had opened just few weeks after reopening them.

Marietta Main Street hosts Give Big, Help Small to support local businesses

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020
By Sarah Cooke
Marietta Main Street is hosting an event called Give Big, Help Small to support local small businesses. The three-day online giving campaign begins Friday, June 19 and continues through midnight on Sunday, June 21.