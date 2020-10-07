Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Waverly

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to an issue on Sherwood Drive that has potentially caused water contamination, a boil water advisory has been issued in Waverly for all of Sherwood Drive, Northwood Drive, and Seneca Lane.

Residents are advised not to drink water without boiling it first. Instructions are to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

