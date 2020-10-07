Advertisement

Comfort Keepers asking for donations for annual food drive

Comfort Keepers is taking donations for their annual food drive
Comfort Keepers is taking donations for their annual food drive(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Comfort Keepers home care facility is looking for donations for their 12th annual “Feed Seniors Now” Food Drive.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many resources to give senior citizens in the Mid-Ohio Valley food have not been there, so this food drive is an attempt to make up for that.

They know that more food will have to be provided during this drive, so they have set their goal at 6,000 pounds.

Staff at Comfort Keepers know that they will have to be more careful when distributing food to these senior citizens.

“(The food drive) really tries to address multiple factors that impact access to food,” said Joanie Yeomans, Chief Operating Officer and Owner of Comfort Keepers. “All that stuff has been compounded by the pandemic, so we really are very strategic in terms of who we partner with to distribute the food to make sure that we’re getting it to the people who truly need it.”

Food and other items can be dropped off at these locations:

- Parkersburg News and Sentinel, 519 Julianna Street, Parkersburg

- Brick Insurance, 2404 Camden Avenue, Parkersburg

- Brick Insurance, 900 Front Street, Marietta

- Professional Radiator and Tire 1910 12th Avenue, Parkersburg

- Belpre Dental Studio, 218 Maple Street, Belpre

- St. Mary School, 320 Marion Street, Marietta

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases confirmed at 3 Jackson County schools

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
3 Ripley High School cases include one person who rode Bus No. 25, school officials say

Coronavirus

Justice, state health leaders continue to defend color map

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Health officials: map not about education

News

Fall fire season under way

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Fall fire season in West Virginia and Ohio

News

Help4WV reaches five years of helping West Virginians

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A West Virginia Help line reached both 50 thousand calls and the five-year mark.

Latest News

News

Boil advisory issued in Waverly

Updated: 1 hour ago
Due to an issue on Sherwood Drive that has potentially caused water contamination, a boil water advisory has been issued in Waverly for all of Sherwood Drive, Northwood Drive, and Seneca Lane.

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be offered in Parkersburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health in collaboration with WV Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will be holding free Drive-Thru COVID testing.

News

Forecast for October 7th

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports nearly 2 dozen COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,400 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Craft and vendor show to be held at Washington County Fairgrounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
A craft and vendor show will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 10 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

News

Local Cub Scouts thank health workers and first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Scouts show their appreciation with sidewalk chalk