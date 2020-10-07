Comfort Keepers asking for donations for annual food drive

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Comfort Keepers home care facility is looking for donations for their 12th annual “Feed Seniors Now” Food Drive.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many resources to give senior citizens in the Mid-Ohio Valley food have not been there, so this food drive is an attempt to make up for that.

They know that more food will have to be provided during this drive, so they have set their goal at 6,000 pounds.

Staff at Comfort Keepers know that they will have to be more careful when distributing food to these senior citizens.

“(The food drive) really tries to address multiple factors that impact access to food,” said Joanie Yeomans, Chief Operating Officer and Owner of Comfort Keepers. “All that stuff has been compounded by the pandemic, so we really are very strategic in terms of who we partner with to distribute the food to make sure that we’re getting it to the people who truly need it.”

Food and other items can be dropped off at these locations:

- Parkersburg News and Sentinel, 519 Julianna Street, Parkersburg

- Brick Insurance, 2404 Camden Avenue, Parkersburg

- Brick Insurance, 900 Front Street, Marietta

- Professional Radiator and Tire 1910 12th Avenue, Parkersburg

- Belpre Dental Studio, 218 Maple Street, Belpre

- St. Mary School, 320 Marion Street, Marietta

