COVID-19 cases confirmed at 3 Jackson County schools

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three Jackson County schools remained open on Wednesday after officials confirmed several COVID-19 cases but said all of the affected individuals are being contacted by health officials and asked to quarantine.

The county health department notified school leaders on Tuesday about three cases at Ripley High School, including one person who rode on Bus No. 25, and one case each at Fairplain and Gilmore elementary schools.

No other students on Bus No. 25 are being required to quarantine, officials said, without elaborating about whether any of the the cases involved students or school-district employees.

“Jackson County Schools will continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Jackson County Health Department, to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the district said in a news release. “To keep our schools open to our children, it will take our entire community following established COVID-19 protocols including hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of face coverings, and practicing social distancing. We appreciate your ongoing support and commitment to the health and well-being of the Jackson County Schools community.”

Schools are currently open on a blended-learning schedule, with students receiving in-person instruction two days per week.

In addition, the health department has scheduled a free COVID-19 drive-through testing site on Thursday. It will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at the Eldercare nursing home at 107 Miller Drive in Ripley.

The site will be open to anyone who wants to get tested. Call the health department at 304-372-2634 for additional information.

