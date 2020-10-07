Craft and vendor show to be held at Washington County Fairgrounds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A craft and vendor show will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 10 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The show will include a range of local vendors, selling crafts, quilted items, candles, and much more with the goal of offering opportunities to vendors who have had fewer events to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide a recreational activity for customers.

COVID-19 precautions will be practiced, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Concessions will be available, including chili, beef stew, and hot dogs. Vendors who would like to purchase a booth may still do so for $20 per table, according to Candy Nelson, treasurer of the Washington County Fair Board.

The cost of admission is $1, and additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

