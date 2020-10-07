Fall fire season under way

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A recent period of mostly dry weather is a concern, as rural West Virginia and Ohio enter the last months of the year.

The first of October marked the beginning of the fall fire season in both states.

While there was more rainfall than normal during the first six months of this year, the summer months have been mostly dry. Until recently, there had not been any recorded rainfall in more than two weeks.

That’s a problem with leaves starting to turn color and falling during the next few weeks.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry reminds everyone burning debris is the main cause of brush and forest fires.

“Whenever you burn, you should have the ground cleared around the pile for at least a 10-foot radius down the dirt," says local fire marshal and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Stewart. “You should always have a water source with you, if you can stretch your garden hose out there. The main thing is, if the fire gets off your property, you’re liable for the damage it causes to the next person’s property.”

Chief Stewart says people planning to burn should contact the non-emergency number for the Wood County 911 Center: (304) 485-8501.

He notes even when the ground is wet, a heavier than normal breeze can cause it to dry out quickly.

The Division of Forestry says violations of West Virginia’s burning laws can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

In West Virginia, outdoor burning is prohibited between 7 A.M. and 5 P.M. between the months of October and December.

Ohio’s outdoor burning ban takes place from 6 A.M.-6 P.M. in October and November.

