Advertisement

Fall fire season under way

Began Oct. 1 in West Virginia, Ohio
(WV DNR)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A recent period of mostly dry weather is a concern, as rural West Virginia and Ohio enter the last months of the year.

The first of October marked the beginning of the fall fire season in both states.

While there was more rainfall than normal during the first six months of this year, the summer months have been mostly dry. Until recently, there had not been any recorded rainfall in more than two weeks.

That’s a problem with leaves starting to turn color and falling during the next few weeks.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry reminds everyone burning debris is the main cause of brush and forest fires.

“Whenever you burn, you should have the ground cleared around the pile for at least a 10-foot radius down the dirt," says local fire marshal and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Stewart. “You should always have a water source with you, if you can stretch your garden hose out there. The main thing is, if the fire gets off your property, you’re liable for the damage it causes to the next person’s property.”

Chief Stewart says people planning to burn should contact the non-emergency number for the Wood County 911 Center: (304) 485-8501.

He notes even when the ground is wet, a heavier than normal breeze can cause it to dry out quickly.

The Division of Forestry says violations of West Virginia’s burning laws can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

In West Virginia, outdoor burning is prohibited between 7 A.M. and 5 P.M. between the months of October and December.

Ohio’s outdoor burning ban takes place from 6 A.M.-6 P.M. in October and November.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases confirmed at 3 Jackson County schools

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
3 Ripley High School cases include one person who rode Bus No. 25, school officials say

Coronavirus

Justice, state health leaders continue to defend color map

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Health officials: map not about education

News

Help4WV reaches five years of helping West Virginians

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A West Virginia Help line reached both 50 thousand calls and the five-year mark.

News

Comfort Keepers asking for donations for annual food drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Comfort Keepers is asking for donations for their food drive

Latest News

News

Boil advisory issued in Waverly

Updated: 1 hour ago
Due to an issue on Sherwood Drive that has potentially caused water contamination, a boil water advisory has been issued in Waverly for all of Sherwood Drive, Northwood Drive, and Seneca Lane.

News

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be offered in Parkersburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health in collaboration with WV Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will be holding free Drive-Thru COVID testing.

News

Forecast for October 7th

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports nearly 2 dozen COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,400 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Craft and vendor show to be held at Washington County Fairgrounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
A craft and vendor show will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 10 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

News

Local Cub Scouts thank health workers and first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Scouts show their appreciation with sidewalk chalk