Fall Sports scoreboard- Oct. 6
(WTAP) -
WV CLASS AAA GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 1 Team Standings
1. Wheeling Park- +29
2. George Washington- +34
3. Cabell Midland- +37
4. Woodrow Wilson- +39
5. Parkersburg South- +48
6. Washington- +58
7. Jefferson- +62
8. Buckhannon Upshur- +73
Round 1 Individual standings
1. Ryan Bilby; Brooke- 77
2. Mace Busch; South- 78
2. Noah Selverton; Wheeling Park- 78
2. Cameron Jarvis; Cabell Midland- 78
5. Ethan Hardy; Washington 79
Local golfers
24. Dustin Corley; South- 91
27. Eli Reeves; South- 92
30. Blake Snyder; South- 93
WV CLASS A GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
Round 1 team standings
1. St. Marys- +45
2. Williamstown- +51
3. Moorefield- +63
4. Sherman- + 83
5. Pocahontas- +90
6. Notre Dame- +92
7. Wahama- +97
8. Webster- +107
Round 1 Individual standings
1. Justin Doerr; Wheeling Central- 79
2. Blake Lewis; Parkersburg Catholic- 81
3. Andrew Holbrook; Tygarts Valley- 82
4. Brandon Lawhon; St. Marys- 83
5. Grant Barnhart; St. Marys- 84
Local golfers
7. Baylor Haught; Williamstown- 87
8. Xavier Caruthers; Williamstown- 88
11. William Barniak; Williamstown- 89
13. Brayden Hall; St. Marys- 91
27. Ethan Bennett; St. Marys- 106
28. Gavin Bosgraf; Williamstown- 107
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Parkersburg Catholic 0
Williamstown 5
Wheeling Park 3
Parkersburg 1
Cambridge 0
Marietta 4
Warren 1
Athens 2
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Parkersburg South 4
Cabell Midland 0
Logan 1
Warren 1
Marietta 7
Cambridge 1
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Meigs 3
Warren 1
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.