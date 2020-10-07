Advertisement

Fall Sports scoreboard- Oct. 6

Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance all heading to state next week in Gering.
Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance all heading to state next week in Gering.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WV CLASS AAA GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 1 Team Standings

1. Wheeling Park- +29

2. George Washington- +34

3. Cabell Midland- +37

4. Woodrow Wilson- +39

5. Parkersburg South- +48

6. Washington- +58

7. Jefferson- +62

8. Buckhannon Upshur- +73

Round 1 Individual standings

1. Ryan Bilby; Brooke- 77

2. Mace Busch; South- 78

2. Noah Selverton; Wheeling Park- 78

2. Cameron Jarvis; Cabell Midland- 78

5. Ethan Hardy; Washington 79

Local golfers

24. Dustin Corley; South- 91

27. Eli Reeves; South- 92

30. Blake Snyder; South- 93

WV CLASS A GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 1 team standings

1. St. Marys- +45

2. Williamstown- +51

3. Moorefield- +63

4. Sherman- + 83

5. Pocahontas- +90

6. Notre Dame- +92

7. Wahama- +97

8. Webster- +107

Round 1 Individual standings

1. Justin Doerr; Wheeling Central- 79

2. Blake Lewis; Parkersburg Catholic- 81

3. Andrew Holbrook; Tygarts Valley- 82

4. Brandon Lawhon; St. Marys- 83

5. Grant Barnhart; St. Marys- 84

Local golfers

7. Baylor Haught; Williamstown- 87

8. Xavier Caruthers; Williamstown- 88

11. William Barniak; Williamstown- 89

13. Brayden Hall; St. Marys- 91

27. Ethan Bennett; St. Marys- 106

28. Gavin Bosgraf; Williamstown- 107

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Parkersburg Catholic 0

Williamstown 5

Wheeling Park 3

Parkersburg 1

Cambridge 0

Marietta 4

Warren 1

Athens 2

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Parkersburg South 4

Cabell Midland 0

Logan 1

Warren 1

Marietta 7

Cambridge 1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Meigs 3

Warren 1

