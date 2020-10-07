Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be offered in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health in collaboration with WV Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will be holding free Drive-Thru COVID testing. The event will be held at the South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive in Parkersburg.

Anyone wishing to be tested can come on Friday, October 9 from 10 A.N. to 6 P.M. or Saturday, October 10 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. To speed the process, individuals can pre-register at the Ipsum Lab website: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com. By pre-registering, you will be able to access the website to find your results once the swab is processed.

