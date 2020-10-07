Help4WV reaches five years of helping West Virginians

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Help4WV was created five years ago to assist those in the state that were dealing with the opioid epidemic and mental health concerns.

Since then, they’ve worked to help thousands of West Virginians with the over one thousand resources that they can refer to whomever is calling in for help.

They are a group that was instrumental in being there for those that were struggling with addiction and mental health issues during the pandemic as they didn’t close down.

“We’re glad to say that we’ve been available throughout the pandemic," says Help4WV Director of Marketing and Communications, Sheila Moran. "We did not shut down for a single day. And we took appropriate precautions to make sure that our staff were safe, that we always had somebody answering the phones 24-7. In fact, we developed some new resources. There are a lot of telehealth resources, some apps that we’re using like that for people that don’t want to have in-person treatment.”

Help4WV is a 24-7 line that anyone can use.

If you or a loved one are experiencing any issues with addiction or mental health concerns then you can call or text 844-HELP-4-WV. You can also go to their website and chat with someone anonymously.

