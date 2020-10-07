Justice, state health leaders continue to defend color map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - With lawsuits pending or ruled on, state officials, including West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Wednesday the main purpose of the much-discussed color-coded map is to encourage counties to take steps to lower their COVID-19 numbers.

During the past week, they’ve been asked by reporters about calls their media outlets have received about people repeatedly getting tested for coronavirus.

They’ve been told to do so to increase the number of negative tests, so schools can open and sports and other extracurricular activities can resume.

Justice said a few days ago he would have the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission look into the sports issue.

But at his briefing Wednesday, he said there could be a benefit to the repeated tests.

“There’s nothing wrong with people flooding a testing site because they want to go back to school," Justice said in response to a reporter’s question. "But the beauty of the whole thing is, the more they flood, the more we’ll find spreaders.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, of the state’s COVID-19 task force, said the purpose in encouraging testing is not to open the schools. He agreed with Justice it’s to find “super spreaders”: those who are transmitting the virus without having it themselves and not knowing it.

While the West Virginia map is based on a system developed by the Harvard Global health institute, Dr. Marsh says the Harvard model does not take into account positive test results.

Justice added: “If we just did Harvard, one-third to one-half of the (state’s) schools would be closed”.

The color-coded map has recently been the subject of legal challenges.

Meanwhile, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad noted there have been reports of people contracting the virus while having symptoms not necessarily associated with COVID-19.

Dr. Amjad said anyone who has had those symptoms should contact the Department of Health and Human Resources.

