Little Hocking couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

70th wedding anniversary
70th wedding anniversary(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - One couple from Little Hocking is celebrating a rare milestone - their 70th wedding anniversary.

Bill and Betty Lowe were married on October 7th, 1950.

The two first met at church while Bill was home from the service on furlough. Shortly after, they began writing letters to each other and were married about a year later.

The couple says that their long and happy marriage is driven by their faith.

“Well, the Lord is the main part,” said Bill Lowe. “We have always worked at the church and I am a pastor at the church now, have since 1969, in fact I helped build the church. You know we have had a lot of problems, a lot of hard times but most of them have turned into good times. We give him the credit for all of this, because without him we would have never made it.”

Bill and Betty’s family will be holding a parade through Howes Grove Park on Saturday to celebrate.

