Local Cub Scouts thank health workers and first responders

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Tuesday evening, Cub Scout Pack 129 met at the Belpre campus of Marietta Memorial Hospital to show their appreciation for first responders and health care workers with messages written in sidewalk chalk.

This project will go toward their community service credit, helping them to advance in the scout program while supporting the community.

Several healthcare workers came outside to thank the children for their messages.

