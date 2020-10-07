Obituary: Allan W. Rawson

Allan W. Rawson, 71, of Parkersburg passed away October 5, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, November 10, 1948, son of the late Bernard and Beatrice Smith Rawson. Allan had proudly served in the US Marines during Vietnam and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts.

Allan is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Carol, three children Aliza Skinner, Lori Walters, Mike Rawson (Tara), grandchildren Tiffani Walters, Amaris Richards (Wes), Chance Rawson, , great grandchildren Palmer Lynch, Emersyn Richards, Portlyn Lynch, Braelyn Osborne, brothers David Rawson, Norman Rawson (Nancy), sister Susie Bolan and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Allan was preceded in death by his son in law John Skinner and brother James Rawson.

The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Military services will be provided by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

