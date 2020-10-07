Obituary: Mary Gretchen Falcsik

Mary Gretchen Falcsik, 86, of Williamstown, WV, went home to be with her Savior peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 from her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on February 11, 1934 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond Carlisle “Red” Robinson and Ella Martha Dickson Robinson.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. With an adventurous spirit and zest for learning, Mary taught her children to have fun in everything they do. She supported her children in all their endeavors—entrepreneurial, artistic, and musical. She made everyone feel like family.

She was everyone’s favorite aunt, cousin, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, coworker and friend. She taught her daughters, nieces and neighborhood kids how to tap dance and taught one of her nephews how to stand on his head. Mary loved to sing and had a lovely voice. Even in her last days, she would quietly and sweetly sing while passing the time.

She was an exceptional seamstress and knitter, making clothing for herself, family and her daughters' dolls. She slipcovered furniture, fashioned window treatments and made countless quilts.

Mary enjoyed a long secretarial career, whether working at home as a freelance typist (120 wpm) for graduate students or as a legal secretary for Theisen Brock and later for Buell & Sipe. She loved learning new things and stayed on the forefront of computer technology. She acquired an informal education in psychology from her long-lasting freelance work with graduate students.

Mary loved writing. She authored a regular column, “Ask Mom,” for her daughters' quilt magazine as long as her eyesight allowed. Mary’s devotion to her church was unshakable. In addition to being a full-time working Mom, she served as church secretary and wrote the church bulletin each week without fail.

Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, George Falcsik (they were high school sweethearts); son, George Falcsik Jr. (Donna); daughters, Judy Williamson (Dave), Sally Cox (Gary), Jenifer Gaston (Glen) and Gretchen Smith (Mike); several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and sisters, Judy Mulkearn and Martha Webb.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Crown of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church at Marietta, with Pastor Clinton Kreuziger officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery at Williamstown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to either the Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna, is honored to serve the Falcsik family

