St. Marys wins WV Class A golf championship

WHEELING , W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys Blue Devils have been crowned the West Virginia Class A golf championship for the second year in a row.

The Blue Devils won the 2 day event on the Jones course at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

St. Marys' winning total came to 97 over par 523 on the par 71 layout. The Blue Devils won going away with a 16 shot margin of victory over second place Moorefield

The winning St. Marys team includes Brandon Lawhon, who carded a team best final round of 83 on Wednesday. He’s joined by Grant Barnhart, Brayden Hall and Ethan Bennett.

St. Marys is coached by Catherine Hamilton.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets had a third place finish, 25 shots off the pace.

The Yellowjackets contingent included Baylor Haught, Xavier Caruthers, William Barniak, and Gavin Bosgraf.

CLASS A TEAM STANDINGS

1. St. Marys: +97

2. Moorefield: +113

3. Williamstown: +122

4. Pocahontas: +163

5. Sherman: +172

6. Notre Dame: +177

7. Wahama: +180

8. Webster: +208

Parkersburg Catholic golfer Blake Lewis won the medalist honors in Class A.

The Crusader sophomore had the round of the tournament for his class on Wednesday with a 5 over par round of 76.

Lewis had a winning 2 day total of 15 over par 157.

Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central High School finished a distant second, six shots back at 21 over par.

Brandon Lawhon of St. Marys finishes third at 26 over par.

Williamstown’s Xavier Caruthers finishes fifth at 29 over par

While St. Marys Grant Barnhart and Brayden Hall finished eighth and ninth respectively

Wheeling Park is the champion in the Class AAA ranks.

The Patriots posted a winning total of 60 over par 486. That was good for a 3 shot victory over second place George Washington

Parkersburg South finished in sixth place, 55 shots off the pace.

Mace Busch paced the Patriots with a two day total of 25 over par 167, which was good for a 9th place finish in the individual standings

CLASS AAA TEAM STANDINGS

1. Wheeling Park: +60

2. George Washington: +63

3. Woodrow Wilson: +78

4. Cabell Midland: +86

5. Washington: +114

6. Parkersburg South: + 115

7. Jefferson: + 123

8. Buckhannon Upshur: + 124

