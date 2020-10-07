Advertisement

St. Marys wins WV Class A golf championship

Blue Devils win championship for the second year in a row.
(WKYT)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING , W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys Blue Devils have been crowned the West Virginia Class A golf championship for the second year in a row.

The Blue Devils won the 2 day event on the Jones course at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

St. Marys' winning total came to 97 over par 523 on the par 71 layout. The Blue Devils won going away with a 16 shot margin of victory over second place Moorefield

The winning St. Marys team includes Brandon Lawhon, who carded a team best final round of 83 on Wednesday. He’s joined by Grant Barnhart, Brayden Hall and Ethan Bennett.

St. Marys is coached by Catherine Hamilton.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets had a third place finish, 25 shots off the pace.

The Yellowjackets contingent included Baylor Haught, Xavier Caruthers, William Barniak, and Gavin Bosgraf.

CLASS A TEAM STANDINGS

1. St. Marys: +97

2. Moorefield: +113

3. Williamstown: +122

4. Pocahontas: +163

5. Sherman: +172

6. Notre Dame: +177

7. Wahama: +180

8. Webster: +208

Parkersburg Catholic golfer Blake Lewis won the medalist honors in Class A.

The Crusader sophomore had the round of the tournament for his class on Wednesday with a 5 over par round of 76.

Lewis had a winning 2 day total of 15 over par 157.

Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central High School finished a distant second, six shots back at 21 over par.

Brandon Lawhon of St. Marys finishes third at 26 over par.

Williamstown’s Xavier Caruthers finishes fifth at 29 over par

While St. Marys Grant Barnhart and Brayden Hall finished eighth and ninth respectively

Wheeling Park is the champion in the Class AAA ranks.

The Patriots posted a winning total of 60 over par 486. That was good for a 3 shot victory over second place George Washington

Parkersburg South finished in sixth place, 55 shots off the pace.

Mace Busch paced the Patriots with a two day total of 25 over par 167, which was good for a 9th place finish in the individual standings

CLASS AAA TEAM STANDINGS

1. Wheeling Park: +60

2. George Washington: +63

3. Woodrow Wilson: +78

4. Cabell Midland: +86

5. Washington: +114

6. Parkersburg South: + 115

7. Jefferson: + 123

8. Buckhannon Upshur: + 124

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia High School Football Ratings- Oct. 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
The Oct. 6. computer rankings for West Virginia high school football

Sports

Fall Sports scoreboard- Oct. 6

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
St. Marys and Williamstown are first and second after day 1 of the WV high school golf championship

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct. 05

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Marietta wins girls sectional golf tournament

Sports

Ohio high school football polls- Oct. 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Fort Frye is ranked 2nd in the Ohio Div. VI. high school football poll.

Latest News

Sports

Chubb sidelined with knee injury

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland running back Nick Chubb suffers a sprained knee ligament in the Browns victory over the Cowboys

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 6 recap

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Week 6 of the high school football season in the Mid Ohio Valley

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

News

WTAP to televise Williamstown vs. St. Marys matchup

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Williamstown and St. Marys rivalry is renewed Friday and you will be able to watch the action live on WTAP's MeTV channel.

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South defeats arch rival Parkersburg 3-0 in girls high school soccer