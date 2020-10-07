Advertisement

Woman dies after getting hit by own car

(WCAX)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County woman died on Saturday after she was hit and run over by her own vehicle, the Wood County Sheriff’s office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Lindsay Rachelle Martin Russell, 35, was backing up in a driveway at 15 Little Kanawha River Road about 11:30 p.m. on Friday when the sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation found that she got out of her car but failed to put it in park.

She was hit as the car continued to roll backwards.

According to the sheriff’s office, Russell was conscious and talking with first responders before she was taken by ambulance to WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

Her body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, and the results of an autopsy are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office detective bureau and crash investigators.

